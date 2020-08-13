on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf

Senior Players Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Indiana 1 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Philadelphia vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 3:30 p.m. FS1

MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 6 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. FS1

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Arizona vs. Colorado 11 a.m. NBCSN

NHL, Montreal vs. Philadelphia noon NBCSN

NHL, Vancouver vs. St. Louis 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Brisbane 9:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Collingwood midnight FS1

SATURDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS

Senior Players Championship noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Play-In game, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ABC

WNBA, New York vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston vs. Carolina 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Colorado vs. Arizona noon CNBC

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 5 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC

Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying noon NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBCSN

BOXING

Carl Frampton vs. Vahram Vardanyan 1 p.m. ESPN

David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo 6 p.m. SHO

BASEBALL

MLB, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1

MLB, Oakland at San Francisco 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SOCCER

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

