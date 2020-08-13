FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf
Senior Players Championship 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 11 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Indiana 1 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Philadelphia vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 3:30 p.m. FS1
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Houston 6 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. FS1
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Arizona vs. Colorado 11 a.m. NBCSN
NHL, Montreal vs. Philadelphia noon NBCSN
NHL, Vancouver vs. St. Louis 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Brisbane 9:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Collingwood midnight FS1
SATURDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS
Senior Players Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Play-In game, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ABC
WNBA, New York vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston vs. Carolina 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Colorado vs. Arizona noon CNBC
NHL, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 5 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying noon NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBCSN
BOXING
Carl Frampton vs. Vahram Vardanyan 1 p.m. ESPN
David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo 6 p.m. SHO
BASEBALL
MLB, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1
MLB, Oakland at San Francisco 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SOCCER
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.