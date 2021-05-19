THURSDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Oakland 2 p.m. MLB
College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
TENNIS
NCAA National Championships, men’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. USA
NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Rutgers Scarlet-White Game 4 p.m. Big Ten
The Spring League, Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1
The Spring League, Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Play-In, Indiana at Washington 5 p.m. TNT
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7:30 p.m. FS2
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College, NCAA, Northwestern vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA, James Madison vs. Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, NCAA, Manhattan vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC
College, NCAA, UCF vs. Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA, South Florida vs. Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, NCAA Regional, teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA, McNeese State vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, NCAA, Wichita State vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA, Villanova vs. Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, NCAA, Alabama St. vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
College, NCAA, Seattle vs. Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA, Fresno State vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, NCAA, Long Beach State vs. UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf
BASEBALL
College, Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4 p.m. FS1
College, Nebraska at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Arizona at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at San Diego 7 p.m. Root
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Austin (TX) practice noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Austin (TX) practice 1 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
NCAA National Championships, team semfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Boston 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Carolina at Nashville 4 p.m. USA
NHL, Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Colorado at St. Louis 6:30 p.m. USA
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Play-In, Memphis at TBD 6 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Los Angeles at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
