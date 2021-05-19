on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Oakland 2 p.m. MLB

College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

TENNIS

NCAA National Championships, men’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. USA

NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Rutgers Scarlet-White Game 4 p.m. Big Ten

The Spring League, Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1

The Spring League, Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Play-In, Indiana at Washington 5 p.m. TNT

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7:30 p.m. FS2

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

College, NCAA, Northwestern vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA, James Madison vs. Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA, Manhattan vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC

College, NCAA, UCF vs. Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA, South Florida vs. Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA Regional, teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA, McNeese State vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA, Wichita State vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA, Villanova vs. Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA, Alabama St. vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

College, NCAA, Seattle vs. Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA, Fresno State vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA, Long Beach State vs. UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf

BASEBALL

College, Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4 p.m. FS1

College, Nebraska at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arizona at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at San Diego 7 p.m. Root

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Austin (TX) practice noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Austin (TX) practice 1 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

NCAA National Championships, team semfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Boston 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Carolina at Nashville 4 p.m. USA

NHL, Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Colorado at St. Louis 6:30 p.m. USA

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Play-In, Memphis at TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Los Angeles at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.