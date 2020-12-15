on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Southampton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Napoli 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

CONCACAF Champions League , Atlanta United FC vs. Club America 5 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul 7:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Richmond at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas-San Antonio at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, TCU at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, South Florida at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, California Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Butler at Villanova 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee St. 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Duke at Notre Dame 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Memphis at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA preseason, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, New Orleans at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Montana at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12

BOXING

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1

THURSDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Burnley 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Temple at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA preseason, Golden State at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL

BOXING

Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev 6 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.