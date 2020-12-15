WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Southampton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Napoli 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
CONCACAF Champions League , Atlanta United FC vs. Club America 5 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Champions League, Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul 7:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Richmond at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas-San Antonio at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, TCU at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, South Florida at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, California Baptist at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Butler at Villanova 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee St. 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Duke at Notre Dame 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Memphis at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA preseason, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, New Orleans at LSU 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Montana at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12
BOXING
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1
THURSDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Burnley 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Temple at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12
NBA preseason, Golden State at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL
BOXING
Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev 6 p.m. NBCSN
