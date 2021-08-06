on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Volleyball; Handball; Beach Volleyball; Equestrian; Rhythmic Gymnastics; Artistic Swimming 5 a.m. NBC

Baseball, Gold Medal Game 6:30 a.m. USA

Men’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA

Marathon; Track and Field; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC

Women’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 5:30 p.m. USA

Women’s Handball, Bronze Medal Match 7 p.m. CNBC

Rhythmic Gymnastics 7 p.m. USA

Men’s Water Polo, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. CNBC

Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 9:30 p.m. USA

Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 10:30 p.m. NBC

Boxing 10:50 p.m. CNBC

Men’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA

Women’s Handball, Gold Medal Match 1:45 a.m. USA

SOCCER

Friendly, Aston Villa vs. Sevilla 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

MLS, Real Salt Lake at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

BIG3 9 a.m. CBS

GOLF

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Hambletonian Stakes 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 1 p.m. CNBC

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 2 10 a.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB, Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Arizona at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Arsenault 3 p.m. FS2

BOXING

PBC, Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo 5 p.m. FOX

FOOTBALL

CFL, Ottawa at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Collingwood 9 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Brisbane midnight FS2

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 7 p.m. CBSSN

SUNDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Club friendly, Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 9:30 a.m. CBS

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ABC

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Read 11 a.m. FS2

Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 1:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon NBCSN

IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix (Nashville, Tenn.) 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. New York 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Houston vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

