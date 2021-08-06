SATURDAY
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Volleyball; Handball; Beach Volleyball; Equestrian; Rhythmic Gymnastics; Artistic Swimming 5 a.m. NBC
Baseball, Gold Medal Game 6:30 a.m. USA
Men’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA
Marathon; Track and Field; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC
Women’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 5:30 p.m. USA
Women’s Handball, Bronze Medal Match 7 p.m. CNBC
Rhythmic Gymnastics 7 p.m. USA
Men’s Water Polo, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. CNBC
Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 9:30 p.m. USA
Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 10:30 p.m. NBC
Boxing 10:50 p.m. CNBC
Men’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Handball, Gold Medal Match 1:45 a.m. USA
SOCCER
Friendly, Aston Villa vs. Sevilla 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
MLS, Real Salt Lake at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
BIG3 9 a.m. CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Hambletonian Stakes 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 1 p.m. CNBC
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 2 10 a.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB, Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Arizona at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Arsenault 3 p.m. FS2
BOXING
PBC, Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo 5 p.m. FOX
FOOTBALL
CFL, Ottawa at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Collingwood 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Brisbane midnight FS2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 7 p.m. CBSSN
SUNDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Club friendly, Real Madrid vs. AC Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 9:30 a.m. CBS
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ABC
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Read 11 a.m. FS2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault 1:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon NBCSN
IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix (Nashville, Tenn.) 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, Toronto vs. New York 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Houston vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Detroit 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.