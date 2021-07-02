SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) practice 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC
SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) 5 p.m. CBS
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN
Copa America, Uruguay vs. Colombia 3 p.m. FS2
USL Championship, Sacramento at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN2
Copa America, Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guyana vs. Guatemala 6:30 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs 9 a.m. NBC
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos noon NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Boston at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at New York 10 a.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Championships: 2021 Final Chase 11 a.m. ESPN2
BOXING
Colbert vs. Nyambayar 6 p.m. Sho
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
SUNDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America qualifying (WI) 8 a.m. CNBC
IndyCar, Mid-Ohio 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Washington 8 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7:30 p.m. MLB
Listings are the most accurate available.
