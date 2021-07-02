on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) practice 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC

SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) 5 p.m. CBS

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC

MLS, New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN

Copa America, Uruguay vs. Colombia 3 p.m. FS2

USL Championship, Sacramento at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN2

Copa America, Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guyana vs. Guatemala 6:30 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs 9 a.m. NBC

Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos noon NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Boston at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington at New York 10 a.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Championships: 2021 Final Chase 11 a.m. ESPN2

BOXING

Colbert vs. Nyambayar 6 p.m. Sho

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

SUNDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America qualifying (WI) 8 a.m. CNBC

IndyCar, Mid-Ohio 9 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Washington 8 a.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 7:30 p.m. MLB

Listings are the most accurate available.

