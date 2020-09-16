on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 18 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Open 4:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Open 11 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Portland Classic 11 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Boston at Miami 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB

Korea, Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, Rome and Naples 10 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Phoenix vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles 6 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. FS1

ARCA, Bristol 6:30 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Cincinnati at Cleveland 5:20 p.m. NFL

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

FRIDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC, NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

SOCCER

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 11:25 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 7 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Washington at Miami (game 1) 2 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Washington at Miami (game 2) 5 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (TN) 4 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

High school, Thompson (AL) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Melbourne 9 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.