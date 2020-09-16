THURSDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 18 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Open 4:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Open 11 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic 11 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Boston at Miami 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Arizona at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB
Korea, Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, Rome and Naples 10 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Phoenix vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles 6 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. FS1
ARCA, Bristol 6:30 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Cincinnati at Cleveland 5:20 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
FRIDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC, NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 11:25 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 7 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at Miami (game 1) 2 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at Miami (game 2) 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (TN) 4 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
High school, Thompson (AL) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Melbourne 9 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.