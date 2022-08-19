SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves 4:30 a.m. USA
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 6:20 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF, Spain vs. Mexico 3:20 p.m. FS2
Women’s International Champions Cup, 3rd-place match: Portland Thorns vs. Chelsea 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mexico, Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL 5 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF: Colombia vs. Brazil 6:55 p.m. FS1
Women’s International Champions Cup, final: Monterrey vs. Olympique Lyonnais 8 p.m. ESPN2
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship, Puerto Rico 6 a.m. CBSSN
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 2 7 a.m. CNBC
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: semifinals 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: semifinals 3 p.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: New York at Chicago 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Phoenix at Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
U.S. Amateur, semifinals noon Golf
DP World Tour, Czech Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) qualifying 9:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon USA
IndyCar, Worldwide Technology Raceway (Ill.) 3:30 p.m. USA
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Eur.-Africa vs. Australia 10 a.m. ABC
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. FS1
Little League World Series, Midwest vs. Northwest noon ABC
Little League World Series, Puerto Rico vs. Latin America 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX
Little League World Series, New England vs. Mid-Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN2
Minor League, Syracuse at Charlotte 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Denver at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Washington at Kansas City 1 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Francisco at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBC
NFL preseason, Tampa Bay at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Dallas at L.A. Chargers 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Collingwood 10 p.m. FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs 11 a.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
3ICE Championship Tournament, Las Vegas 1 p.m. CBS
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout semifinal 3 p.m. CBSSN
Pickleball, PPA TOUR Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. FS1
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, Senior Men’s: Day 2 4 p.m. CNBC
BOXING
Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets 5 p.m. Sho
Top Rank, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez 7 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Caribbean vs. TBD 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Mountain vs. TBD 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, TBD vs. Japan 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, TBD vs. Metro 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Boston vs. Baltimore 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, KidsCast Edition: Boston vs. Baltimore 4 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, San Diego at Colorado noon Pac-12
Women’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Atlanta United at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 3:20 p.m. FS2
MLS, Portland at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF: Japan vs. France 6:55 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Hawaii at Arizona St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon USA
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals 12:30 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Dallas at Connecticut 9 a.m. ABC
BIG3, All-Star & Championship 1 p.m. CBS
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Washington at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC
U.S. Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, men’s events 9:30 a.m. NBC
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, women’s events 4 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Baltimore at Arizona 5 p.m. FOX
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Stampede Days 10:30 a.m. CBS
SOFTBALL Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
