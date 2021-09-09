on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPN

TENNIS

U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship 9 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, men’s semifinals noon ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 12:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf

SOCCER

MLS, Orlando City at Atlanta United 4 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

Scottish Premier League, St. Johnstone vs. Glasgow 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Kansas at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, North Dakota at Utah St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

College, Texas-El Paso at Boise St. 6:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Man United vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Southampton vs. West Ham 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Western Kentucky at Army 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, Oregon at Ohio St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Youngstown St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN

College, South Carolina at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Alabama St. at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FS1

College, Florida at South Florida 10 a.m. ABC

College, Purdue at Connecticut noon CBSSN

College, Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Texas A&M at Colorado 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Buffalo at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, California at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Ball St. at Penn St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Mercer at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

College, Iowa at Iowa St. 1:30 p.m. ABC

College, Portland St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

College, Houston at Rice 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Texas at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

College, NC State at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Appalachian St. at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

College, Idaho at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Missouri at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at Michigan 5 p.m. ABC

College, Vanderbilt at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

College, San Diego St. at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12

College, Utah at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College, Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FOX

College, UNLV at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Hawaii at Oregon St. 8 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4:30 p.m. FOX

MLB, Arizona at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 12:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open, women’s championship 1 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

