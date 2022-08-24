Sports on television
THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA, Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, European Masters 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open qualifying 8 a.m. ESPNEWS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Mexico vs. Curaçao noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Tennessee vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
Women’s college, West Virginia at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
U-20 Women’s World Cup semifinal, Spain vs. Netherlands 3:25 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Duke at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
U-20 Women’s World Cup semifinal, Brazil vs. Japan 6:50 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UC Irvine at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
High school, Lake Travis (TX) vs. Arlington Martin (TX) 5 p.m. ESPNU
NFL preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City 5 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Francisco at Houston 5:15 p.m. Amazon
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona (Fla.) qualifying noon USA
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona (Fla.) qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona (Fla.) 4:30 p.m. USA
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
Saratoga Live noon FS1
Women’s college, BYU at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Valparaiso at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Indiana at Clemson 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Austin 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Seattle at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN
Premier League, Southampton vs. Man. United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
High school, Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, Seattle at Dallas 5 p.m. NBC, NFL
CFL, Saskatchewan at BC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, 2022 ACL Pro Shootout 8 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 7 p.m. Apple+
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.