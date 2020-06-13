SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Germany, Mainz vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 8:50 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami 9 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead-Miami 12:30 p.m. Fox
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge noon CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 10 a.m. CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
MoNDAY
No sports available
