SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, NC State vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Rider at Syracuse 4 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

College, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Texas A&M at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma St. at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Kansas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS2

College, Texas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. FS1

College, Arkansas at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Ball St. at Central Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Syracuse at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, West Virginia at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Indiana at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Iowa at Illinois 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Boston College at Virginia 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. FOX

College, BYU at Coastal Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at California 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Colorado at Arizona 4 p.m. FS1

College, Clemson at Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Alabama at LSU 5 p.m. CBS

College, Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FOX

College, Oregon St. at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, UCLA at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. FS1

College, Fresno St. at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS2

College, Wyoming at New Mexico 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

BOXING

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia prelims 4 p.m. FS2

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

MLS playoffs, New England at Columbus noon ABC

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, South Carolina at Iowa St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Villanova at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Missouri at Wichita St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Grambling St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Stetson at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Stony Brook at St. John’s 11:30 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Xavier at Cincinnati noon ESPN

Men’s college, UCF at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Indiana at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wyoming at Oregon St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, West Virginia at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, DePaul at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix 9:05 a.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Cleveland at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, N.Y. Giants at Seattle 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, New England at L.A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

College, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1

NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 10 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. Golf

