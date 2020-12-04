SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, NC State vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Rider at Syracuse 4 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Texas A&M at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma St. at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Kansas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS2
College, Texas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. FS1
College, Arkansas at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Ball St. at Central Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Syracuse at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, West Virginia at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Indiana at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Iowa at Illinois 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Boston College at Virginia 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. FOX
College, BYU at Coastal Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at California 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Colorado at Arizona 4 p.m. FS1
College, Clemson at Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Alabama at LSU 5 p.m. CBS
College, Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FOX
College, Oregon St. at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, UCLA at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Fresno St. at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS2
College, Wyoming at New Mexico 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2
BOXING
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia prelims 4 p.m. FS2
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
MLS playoffs, New England at Columbus noon ABC
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, South Carolina at Iowa St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Villanova at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Missouri at Wichita St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Grambling St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Stetson at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stony Brook at St. John’s 11:30 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Xavier at Cincinnati noon ESPN
Men’s college, UCF at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Indiana at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wyoming at Oregon St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, West Virginia at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, DePaul at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix 9:05 a.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Cleveland at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, N.Y. Giants at Seattle 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, New England at L.A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
College, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1
NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 10 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. Golf
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
