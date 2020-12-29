WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV
College, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Cotton Bowl, Florida vs. Oklahoma 5:10 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Copa do Brazil, Sao Paulo FC vs. Gremio FB Porto Alegrense 4:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Butler at Providence 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nebraska at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Richmond at Davidson 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Arkansas at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Murray St. at Belmont 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Penn St. at Indiana 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, DePaul at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Florida at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at Missouri 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Portland at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. NBCSNW
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
College, Armed Forces Bowl, Tulsa vs. Mississippi St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Arizona Bowl, Ball St. vs. San Jose St. 11 a.m. CBS
College, Liberty Bowl, West Virginia vs. Army 1 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Utah St. at Air Force 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, BYU at Pepperdine 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, NC State at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Utah at UCLA 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Arkansas at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colorado at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, California at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12
