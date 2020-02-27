on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 5 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, St. Louis at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Colorado at San Francisco 6 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Oman Open midnight Golf

SOCCER

Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Norwich City vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Mexico, Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS2

England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) practice noon FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) practice 1 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) practice 2 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) practice 2:30 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

College, Michigan at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Davidson at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Harvard at Columbia 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Wright St. at Northern Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Villanova at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas St. at Texas-Arlington 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Monmouth at Rider 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Washington St. at Washington 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

FOOTBALL

Australia, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans 9 p.m. FS2

Australia, Fremantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues midnight FS2

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2

England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Watford vs. Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Atlanta United at Nashville 5:30 p.m. Fox

Italy, AC Milan vs. Genoa CFC 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Germany, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Tennis, Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA - Finals 7 a.m. Tennis

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Marathon 9 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Providence at Villanova 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas A&M at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Kansas at Kansas St. 10:30 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Illinois at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Florida at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Connecticut at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 11:30 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 12:45 p.m. CBS

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Carolina at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Duke at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Drake 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UCF at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Nevada 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Arizona St. at USC 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) 1 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Kansas City at Seattle noon Root

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC

Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Oman Open midnight (Sun) Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, Los Angeles at New York 11 a.m. ABC

XFL, Seattle at St. Louis 2 p.m. Fox

Australia, Richmond vs. Collingwood 9 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Minnesota-Duluth at Colorado College 5 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.