FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 5 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, St. Louis at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Colorado at San Francisco 6 p.m. MLB
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Oman Open midnight Golf
SOCCER
Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Norwich City vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico, Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS2
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) practice noon FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) practice 1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) practice 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) practice 2:30 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
College, Michigan at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Davidson at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Harvard at Columbia 4 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, Wright St. at Northern Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Villanova at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas St. at Texas-Arlington 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Monmouth at Rider 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Washington St. at Washington 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
FOOTBALL
Australia, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans 9 p.m. FS2
Australia, Fremantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues midnight FS2
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Watford vs. Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Atlanta United at Nashville 5:30 p.m. Fox
Italy, AC Milan vs. Genoa CFC 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Germany, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Tennis, Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA - Finals 7 a.m. Tennis
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Marathon 9 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Providence at Villanova 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas A&M at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Kansas at Kansas St. 10:30 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Illinois at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Florida at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Connecticut at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 12:45 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Duke at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Drake 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCF at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Nevada 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Arizona St. at USC 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) 1 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Kansas City at Seattle noon Root
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC
Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Oman Open midnight (Sun) Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, Los Angeles at New York 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, Seattle at St. Louis 2 p.m. Fox
Australia, Richmond vs. Collingwood 9 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Minnesota-Duluth at Colorado College 5 p.m. Root
