FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV
French Open 5:45 a.m. Tennis
French Open 8 a.m. NBCSN
French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, PGA Championship 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. TBS
MLB, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego (if necessary) 6 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
NWSL, Houston at Orlando 2 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Missouri at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Louisville at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Valdosta (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.) 5 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ABC
BOXING
Navarrete vs. Villa (Main Card) 7 p.m. ESPN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, German Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte 12:30 p.m. NBC
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Charlotte 5 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. NBC
French Open, women’s doubles championship 2:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf
Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, BMW PGA Championship 3 a.m. (Sun) Golf
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 248, MVP vs. Houston 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College, Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9 a.m. ABC
College, Texas vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox
College, Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
College, Duke at Syracuse 9:30 a.m. Root
College, The Citadel at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, Texas Tech at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Texas-San Antonio at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Kansas St. at TCU 1 p.m. Fox
College, Middle Tenn. St. at Florida International 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 1 p.m. Root
College, Arkansas at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Temple at Navy 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Alabama at Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Miami at Clemson 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Florida St. at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC
College, Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Marshall at Western Kentucky 4:30 p.m. Root
College, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
American’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (if necessary) 5 p.m. FS1
Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Women’s Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
