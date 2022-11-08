Sports on television
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
NBA, Portland at Charlotte. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, New York at Brooklyn. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Monmouth at Seton Hall. 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, LA Lakers at LA Clippers. 7:05 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Kent State at Bowling Green. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Buffalo at Central Michigan. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Northern Illinois at Western Michigan. 4 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, 1st Round. 12:30 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL, Minnesota at Anaheim. 7 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Sassuolo vs AS Roma. 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
English Football League Cup, Wolves vs Leeds United. 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal: Ohio State at Rutgers. 3 p.m. BIG10
Men’s Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal: Indiana at Maryland. 5 p.m. BIG10
THURSDAY
Men’s College, Charleston Southern at Ohio State. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
NBA, Philadelphia at Atlanta. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Portland at New Orleans. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Central Michigan at Marquette. 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Bethune-Cookman at Indiana. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Northern Arizona at Arizona State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, North Dakota at Creighton. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Alabama State at USC. 8 p.m. PAC12
College, Tulsa at Memphis. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Georgia Southern at Louisiana. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NFL, Atlanta at Carolina. 5:15 p.m. AMAZON PRIME
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, 1st Round. 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open, 1st Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 1st Round. 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, 2nd Round. 12:30 a.m. (Fri) GOLF
America’s Day at the Races. 9 a.m. FS2
Women’s, United States vs Germany. 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Oregon State at Washington. 6 p.m. PAC12OR
Source: Nielsen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly hiking, biking and outdoor recreation suggestions to help you live your best active life.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.