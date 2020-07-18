SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Southampton 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Sampdoria 8 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City 8 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN
MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire 5 p.m. FS1
USL, Reno 1868 at Sacramento Republic 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NHRA, Summernationals at Indianapolis 9 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Cup Series, Texas noon NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 10 a.m. Golf
LACROSSE
MLL, New York at Chesapeake 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLL, Philadelphia at Denver 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
SOCCER
MLS, New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Everton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
USL, Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic 4 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
