SUNDAY
TENNIS Time TV
Wimbledon, Men’s Final/Mixed Doubles Final 6 a.m. ESPN
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Las Vegas at Dallas 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Phoenix at Seattle 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ABC
GOLF
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf
U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E Racing, New York City E-Prix 10 a.m. CBS
NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Houston 11 a.m. TBS
MLB All-Star Futures Game, American vs. National noon MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Haiti 6 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, WC Eagles vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Mon) FS2
MONDAY
TENNIS
ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis
SOCCER
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Suriname 3:30 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe 6 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, Home Run Derby 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Australia vs. United States 5 p.m. NBCSN
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.