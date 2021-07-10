on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

TENNIS Time TV

Wimbledon, Men’s Final/Mixed Doubles Final 6 a.m. ESPN

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas at Dallas 10 a.m. ABC

WNBA, Phoenix at Seattle 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Finals, Phoenix at Milwaukee 5 p.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic noon Golf

U.S. Senior Open Championship 1 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E Racing, New York City E-Prix 10 a.m. CBS

NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Houston 11 a.m. TBS

MLB All-Star Futures Game, American vs. National noon MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Haiti 6 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, WC Eagles vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Mon) FS2

MONDAY

TENNIS

ATP, Newport/Hamburg/Bastad; WTA, Prague/Budapest/Lausanne 3 p.m. Tennis

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Suriname 3:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe 6 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, Home Run Derby 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

Australia vs. United States 5 p.m. NBCSN

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN

