Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

Senior Open Championship 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Texas at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Men’s soccer, Brazil vs. Germany noon NBCSN

Opening Ceremony 3:55 a.m. (Fri) NBC

TENNIS

ATP, Mifel Open 4 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, Philadelphia at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Seattle at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. ESPN

FRIDAY

GOLF

Evian Championship 6:30 a.m. Golf

Senior Open Championship 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

Evian Championship 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Arizona at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN

The Basketball Tournament, Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew 6 p.m. ESPN

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Rowing 4:30 p.m. USA

Cycling 7 p.m. USA

Women’s water polo, Japan vs. U.S. 10 p.m. NBCSN

Softball, U.S. vs. Mexico 11:10 p.m. NBCSN

Archery; 3x3 Basketball 12:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Beach volleyball 1:15 a.m. (Sat) USA

Women’s soccer, Sweden vs. Australia 1:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Swimming 3 a.m. (Sat) USA

Women’s soccer, New Zealand vs. U.S. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Mifel Open semifinals 6:30 p.m. Tennis

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. North Melbourne 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. St. Kilda 11:30 p.m. FS1

