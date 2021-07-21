Sorry, an error occurred.
Sports on television
THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
Senior Open Championship 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Texas at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Men’s soccer, Brazil vs. Germany noon NBCSN
Opening Ceremony 3:55 a.m. (Fri) NBC
TENNIS
ATP, Mifel Open 4 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
SOCCER
MLS, Philadelphia at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Seattle at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. ESPN
FRIDAY
GOLF
Evian Championship 6:30 a.m. Golf
Evian Championship 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
MLB, Arizona at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN
The Basketball Tournament, Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew 6 p.m. ESPN
Rowing 4:30 p.m. USA
Cycling 7 p.m. USA
Women’s water polo, Japan vs. U.S. 10 p.m. NBCSN
Softball, U.S. vs. Mexico 11:10 p.m. NBCSN
Archery; 3x3 Basketball 12:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Beach volleyball 1:15 a.m. (Sat) USA
Women’s soccer, Sweden vs. Australia 1:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Swimming 3 a.m. (Sat) USA
Women’s soccer, New Zealand vs. U.S. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
ATP, Mifel Open semifinals 6:30 p.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. North Melbourne 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. St. Kilda 11:30 p.m. FS1
Listings are the most accurate available.
