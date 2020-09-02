THURSDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 6 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Atlanta vs. New York 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 6:45 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 1st round 10 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Oaks noon NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Norway vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ESPNN
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, TBD vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Venice (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBD NBCSN
