on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 6 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Atlanta vs. New York 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 1st round 10 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Oaks noon NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Norway vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ESPNN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, TBD vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Venice (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBD NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

