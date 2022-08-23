WEDNESDAY
TENNIS Time TV
U.S. Open qualifying 8 a.m. ESPNEWS
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Tennessee vs. Hawaii noon ESPN
MLB, Washington at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Cleveland at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Curaçao vs. Nicaragua 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Texas vs. Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA, TOUR Championship Charity Challenge 11:30 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, European Masters 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 3: Connecticut at Dallas 6 p.m. ESPN
THURSDAY
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA, TOUR Championship 10 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, European Masters 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series noon ESPN
Little League World Series 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
Women’s college, West Virginia at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
U-20 Women’s World Cup semifinal, Spain vs. Netherlands 3:25 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Duke at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
U-20 Women’s World Cup semifinal, Brazil vs. Japan 6:50 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UC Irvine at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
High school, Lake Travis (TX) vs. Arlington Martin (TX) 5 p.m. ESPNU
NFL preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City 5 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Fran. at Houston (streaming) 5:15 p.m. Prime
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU
Listings are the most accurate available.
