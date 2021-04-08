on the air

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis

GOLF

The Masters noon ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Arkansas at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

College, Minnesota at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, West Virginia at Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 5 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E, Round 3 6:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (VA) 4:30 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 7 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Big Ten , Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s international friendly, U.S. at Sweden 10 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Big Ten , Northwestern at Indiana 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

TENNIS

WTA, Volvo Car Open 7:45 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis

SOFTBALL

College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC

College, Utah at California, Game 1 noon Pac-12

College, Indiana at Purdue, Game 1 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, UCLA at Oregon, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

College, Utah at California, Game 2 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Indiana at Purdue, Game 2 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, UCLA at Oregon, Game 2 4 p.m. Pac-12

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Minnesota 11 a.m. Root

College, LSU at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

MLB, Oakland at Houston 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

Arkansas Derby 4 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Army at Loyola (Md.) 10 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Air Force at Jacksonville 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College, Alabama A&M at Jackson St. noon ESPN

College, Delaware at Delaware St. 3 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

The Masters noon CBS

HOCKEY

Men’s NCAA Division I Championship, St. Cloud St. vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 5:30 p.m. ABC

NBA, Detroit at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

BOXING

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov 7 p.m. ESPN

