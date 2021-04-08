FRIDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis
GOLF
The Masters noon ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Arkansas at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, West Virginia at Baylor 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
SOFTBALL
College, Minnesota at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 5 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E, Round 3 6:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (VA) 4:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 7 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Big Ten , Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s international friendly, U.S. at Sweden 10 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Big Ten , Northwestern at Indiana 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
TENNIS
WTA, Volvo Car Open 7:45 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Volvo Car Open 10 a.m. Tennis
SOFTBALL
College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC
College, Utah at California, Game 1 noon Pac-12
College, Indiana at Purdue, Game 1 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCLA at Oregon, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
College, Utah at California, Game 2 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Indiana at Purdue, Game 2 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCLA at Oregon, Game 2 4 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Minnesota 11 a.m. Root
College, LSU at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
MLB, Oakland at Houston 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
Arkansas Derby 4 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Army at Loyola (Md.) 10 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Air Force at Jacksonville 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College, Alabama A&M at Jackson St. noon ESPN
College, Delaware at Delaware St. 3 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
The Masters noon CBS
HOCKEY
Men’s NCAA Division I Championship, St. Cloud St. vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 5:30 p.m. ABC
NBA, Detroit at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
BOXING
Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov 7 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
