SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Everton 6 a.m. USA

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Newcastle Utd. 8:30 a.m. USA

Serie A, Juventus vs. Internazionale Milan 11:45 a.m. CBSSN

MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland 1:30 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

College, South Carolina at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

College, Oregon at UCLA noon Pac-12

College, Georgia at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

College, Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12

SWIMMING

Open Water Nationals 9:30 a.m. NBC

BASEBALL

College, Northwestern at Indiana 10 a.m. Big Ten

College, Texas vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB preseason, Miami vs. N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

College, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

MLB preseason, Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA, Dallas at Milwaukee 10 a.m. ABC

NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, 3x3U National Championship 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, HBCU All-Star Game 1 p.m. CBS

NBA, Portland at San Antonio 4 p.m. Root+

NBA, Miami at Toronto 4 p.m. NBATV

Women’s NCAA championship, UConn vs. South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s NCAA Tournament, The Bird and Taurasi Show 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s NCAA Tournament, Second Spectrum Player Tracking 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Clippers 6:30 p.m. NBATV

GOLF

PGA Tour, Texas Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Texas Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan Systems Classic 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship 2 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) 12:30 p.m. FOX

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey 1 p.m. TNT

NHL, Dallas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Johns Hopkins at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

MONDAY

TENNIS

WTA, Charleston Open 7 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Charleston Open 4 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Mets vs. Houston 9 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Arizona vs. Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal noon USA

SOFTBALL

College, Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

Men’s NCAA Tournament championship 6 p.m. TBS, TNT

Listings are the most accurate available.

