SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Aramco Eifel Grand Prix 5:05 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte 11:30 a.m. NBC
SOCCER
Super League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
UEFA Nations League Soccer, France vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arkansas at Alabama noon ESPNU
Women’s college, LSU at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana 5 p.m. FS1
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 7 a.m. Golf
Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Miami at San Francisco 1 p.m. Fox
NFL, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Minnesota at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, PBR Express Ranches Classic noon CBSSN
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. TBS
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC
TENNIS
French Open, men’s final 6 a.m. NBC
MONDAY
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. Fox
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at New England 2 p.m. ESPN
NFL, L.A. Chargers at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN
