SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. West Ham Utd. 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manch. City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Spanish Primera Div., Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad 10:50 a.m. ABC

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United 1 p.m. ESPN

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Guadalajara 5 p.m. FS1

MLS, Seattle at Portland 7 p.m. FS1

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS

U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match noon Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic 1 p.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula E, Berlin E-Prix 6 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 10 a.m. NBC

NHRA, Menards Nationals noon FOX

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Carolina at Indianapolis 10 a.m. NFL

American Flag Football League, TMT vs. Freaks 1 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live noon FS1

Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 10 a.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Canada, finals 10:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Cincinnati, early rounds 3:30 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. TBS

MLB, Toronto at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Houston at L.A. Angels (in progress) 2 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods 11 a.m. NBCSN

Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Glynn 1 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, Dallas vs. Sacramento noon ESPN2

WNBA, Seattle at Chicago 1 p.m. ABC

NBA Summer League, Utah vs. L.A. Clippers 2 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA, Atlanta at Phoenix 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Summer League, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Golden State vs. New Orleans 6 p.m. ESPN2

MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Little League World Series 7 a.m. ESPNU

Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN2

Little League World Serie 1 p.m. ESPN2

Little League World Series 4 p.m. ESPNEWS

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati, early rounds 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

Little League, American Legion World Series semi 1 p.m. ESPNU

Little League, American Legion World Series semi 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Oakland at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League playoffs 3 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League playoffs 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour 5 p.m. FS2

