SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. West Ham Utd. 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manch. City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Spanish Primera Div., Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad 10:50 a.m. ABC
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United 1 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Guadalajara 5 p.m. FS1
MLS, Seattle at Portland 7 p.m. FS1
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS
U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match noon Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match 1 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic 1 p.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E, Berlin E-Prix 6 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 10 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Menards Nationals noon FOX
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Carolina at Indianapolis 10 a.m. NFL
American Flag Football League, TMT vs. Freaks 1 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live noon FS1
Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 10 a.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada, finals 10:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Cincinnati, early rounds 3:30 p.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. TBS
MLB, Toronto at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Houston at L.A. Angels (in progress) 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods 11 a.m. NBCSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Glynn 1 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, Dallas vs. Sacramento noon ESPN2
WNBA, Seattle at Chicago 1 p.m. ABC
NBA Summer League, Utah vs. L.A. Clippers 2 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Atlanta at Phoenix 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Summer League, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Golden State vs. New Orleans 6 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series 7 a.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Serie 1 p.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series 4 p.m. ESPNEWS
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati, early rounds 8 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
Little League, American Legion World Series semi 1 p.m. ESPNU
Little League, American Legion World Series semi 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Oakland at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League playoffs 3 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League playoffs 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour 5 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
