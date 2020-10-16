SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Scottish Championship 5 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
British Champions Day, Ascot 5:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
NWSL, North Carolina at Orlando 1 p.m. CBS
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Puebla 3 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Clemson at Georgia Tech 9 a.m. ABC
College, Kansas at West Virginia 9 a.m. Fox
College, Auburn at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Navy at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Texas St. at South Alabama 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Liberty at Syracuse 9 a.m. Root
College, Kentucky at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
College, Army at Texas-San Antonio 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, Louisville at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, UCF at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Duke at NC State 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Ole Miss at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Massachusetts at Georgia Southern 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Marshall at Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, North Carolina at Florida St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Georgia at Alabama 5 p.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Clean Harbors 200 1 p.m. Fox
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300 4 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
WATER SPORTS
International Swimming League 11 a.m. CBS
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 1:30 p.m. FS1
MLB playoffs. ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 5:30 p.m. TBS
BOXING
Lomachenko vs. Lopez, undercards 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Lomachenko vs. Lopez 7 p.m. ESPN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Cooper Tires Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Benevento Calcio 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida St. at Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca 5 p.m. FS2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 7 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Chicago at Carolina 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 11:30 a.m. NBC
GOLF
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
