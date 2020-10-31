on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 12:30 p.m. ABC

USL, Tampa Bay vs. Phoenix 5:30 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 8 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship 11 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, L.A. Rams at Miami 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Dallas at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (Va.) 11 a.m. NBC

NHRA, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

KBO, Wild Card, Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Fulham vs. West Brom 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants 5 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Melbourne Cup Carnival 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

