SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 12:30 p.m. ABC
USL, Tampa Bay vs. Phoenix 5:30 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 8 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship 11 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, L.A. Rams at Miami 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Dallas at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (Va.) 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
KBO, Wild Card, Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Fulham vs. West Brom 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants 5 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Melbourne Cup Carnival 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.