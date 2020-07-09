on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

TENNIS

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 8 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Tipsport Elite Trophy 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army 1 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf

American Century Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Skeeters 5 p.m. Root

Korea, Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SOCCER

MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints 7:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows 10 p.m. FS2

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Norwich City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City noon NBCSN

MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United 5 p.m. Fox

MLS, Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. FS1

Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix qualifying 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

ARCA, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Nationals qualifying 1:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Kentucky 3 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open 8:30 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs 1:30 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

