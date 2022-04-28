on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

College, Oregon St. at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Delaware St. at Norfolk St. noon ESPNU

MLB, Seattle at Miami 3:30 p.m. Root

College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

College, Iowa at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Dallas Baptist at Illinois St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) qualifying noon FS1

NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Lehigh at Loyola (Md.) 3 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota 6 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, San Jose at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina at Angel City 7 p.m. CBSSN

FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Brighton 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CNBC

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA

SATURDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3 p.m. Golf

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

OUTDOORS

Sport Fishing Championship 6 a.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Watford vs. Burnley 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Leeds Utd. vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs. Rangers 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10:30 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

College, Oregon State at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Seattle at Miami 3 p.m. Root/Root+

College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. FS1

College, Ole Miss at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

FOOTBALL

College, Maryland Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Minnesota Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Washington Spring Football 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. FOX

College, California Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Pac-12

USFL, Birmingham vs. New Orleans 5 p.m. FOX

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi State at Kentucky noon SEC

College, Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Iverson Classic All-American Game 1 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Utah at Dallas (if nec.) TBD TNT

WATER SPORTS

International Swimming Team Trials 3 p.m. CNBC

BOXING

Top Rank Boxing: Valdez vs. Stevenson 7 p.m. ESPN

