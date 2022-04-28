FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3:30 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
College, Oregon St. at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Delaware St. at Norfolk St. noon ESPNU
MLB, Seattle at Miami 3:30 p.m. Root
College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
College, Iowa at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Dallas Baptist at Illinois St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) qualifying noon FS1
NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Lehigh at Loyola (Md.) 3 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Minnesota at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, San Jose at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
SOCCER
NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina at Angel City 7 p.m. CBSSN
FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Brighton 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CNBC
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY
GOLF
DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship 6 a.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Watford vs. Burnley 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Leeds Utd. vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs. Rangers 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10:30 a.m. FS1
BASEBALL
College, Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
College, Oregon State at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Seattle at Miami 3 p.m. Root/Root+
College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. FS1
College, Ole Miss at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
College, Maryland Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Minnesota Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Washington Spring Football 11:30 a.m. Pac-12
USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. FOX
College, California Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Pac-12
USFL, Birmingham vs. New Orleans 5 p.m. FOX
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi State at Kentucky noon SEC
College, Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Iverson Classic All-American Game 1 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Utah at Dallas (if nec.) TBD TNT
WATER SPORTS
International Swimming Team Trials 3 p.m. CNBC
BOXING
Top Rank Boxing: Valdez vs. Stevenson 7 p.m. ESPN
