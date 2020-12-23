THURSDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV
College, New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
NBA, New Orleans at Miami 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 9:30 a.m. FOX
NBA, Golden State at Milwaukee 11:30 a.m. ABC
Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FS1
NBA, Brooklyn at Boston 2 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN
Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Denver 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo 11:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 1:30 p.m. FOX, NFL
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
