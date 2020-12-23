on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

College, New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

NBA, New Orleans at Miami 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 9:30 a.m. FOX

NBA, Golden State at Milwaukee 11:30 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FS1

NBA, Brooklyn at Boston 2 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Denver 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 1:30 p.m. FOX, NFL

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.