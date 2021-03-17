THURSDAY

WRESTLING Time TV

College, NCAA Division I Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA Division I Championships 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, NCAA Division I Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Division I Championship 6 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Washington at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland 1 p.m. MLB

College, Texas A&M at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Honda Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Kenya Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

SOCCER

Women’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. Big Ten

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 2:30 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship, Mexico vs. Dominican Republic 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, USC at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NCAA First Four, Drake vs. Wichita St. 3:25 p.m. TBS

NIT, NC State vs. Davidson 4 p.m. ESPN

NIT, SMU vs. Boise St. 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA First Four, UCLA vs. Michigan St. 6:50 p.m. TBS

NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

Women’s college, NCAA, Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU

NHL, Pittsburgh at New Jersey 4 p.m. NBCSN

SAILING

America’s Cup 8 p.m. NBCSN

