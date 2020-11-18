on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

Bahrain International Trophy 4:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto finals noon ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Arizona State at Michigan State 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Penn State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

College, Tulane at Tulsa 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Arizona at Seattle 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

BOXING

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 1:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals noon ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Penn State at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

College, Syracuse at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, TRU Prep (FL) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Purdue at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN

College, New Mexico at Air Force 6:30 p.m. FS1

High school, Hamilton (AZ) vs. Chandler (AZ) 7 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

MLS, Montreal at New England 3:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 6 p.m. ESPN2

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

