THURSDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Bahrain International Trophy 4:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto finals noon ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Arizona State at Michigan State 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Penn State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, Tulane at Tulsa 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Arizona at Seattle 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
BOXING
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 1:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto ATP Finals noon ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Penn State at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, Syracuse at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, TRU Prep (FL) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Purdue at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN
College, New Mexico at Air Force 6:30 p.m. FS1
High school, Hamilton (AZ) vs. Chandler (AZ) 7 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
MLS, Montreal at New England 3:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 6 p.m. ESPN2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
