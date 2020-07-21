on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. West Ham United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Genoa 12:30 p.m. ESPN

USL, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven 3 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

World Team Tennis, San Diego at New York 6 a.m. ESPN2

The 2020 (Re)Open 7 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle Mariners intrasquad 6 p.m. Root

Korea, LG Twins at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, British Masters 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

SOCCER

MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Chicago Fire 6 a.m. ESPN

Serie A, Lazio vs. Cagliari 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy 5 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, British Masters 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open 7 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, Orange County at Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason, Portland vs. Indiana 12:30 p.m. NBCSNW

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Washington Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN

Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root

MLB, San Francisco Giants at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

