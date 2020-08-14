on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS

Senior Players Championship noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland vs. Memphis 11:30 a.m. ABC

WNBA, New York vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston vs. Carolina 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Colorado vs. Arizona noon CNBC

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 5 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC

Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying noon NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBCSN

BOXING

Carl Frampton vs. Vahram Vardanyan 1 p.m. ESPN

David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo 6 p.m. Sho

BASEBALL

MLB, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1

MLB, Oakland at San Francisco 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SOCCER

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

SUNDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 11:30 a.m. CBS

Senior Players Championship 11:30 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 8:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 10 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBC

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 practice 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. USA

NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary 11 a.m. CNBC

NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Philadelphia vs. Montreal 5 p.m. NBC

NHL, St. Louis vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Cleveland at Detroit 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. TBS

MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Dallas vs. Phoenix 10 a.m. ABC

WNBA, Seattle vs. Connecticut noon ABC

NBA, Portland vs. Memphis (if necessary) 1:30 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS1

SOCCER

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atlas 5 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Gold Coast Suns 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.