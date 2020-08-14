SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon CBS
Senior Players Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland vs. Memphis 11:30 a.m. ABC
WNBA, New York vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston vs. Carolina 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Colorado vs. Arizona noon CNBC
NHL, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 5 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying noon NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBCSN
BOXING
Carl Frampton vs. Vahram Vardanyan 1 p.m. ESPN
David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo 6 p.m. Sho
BASEBALL
MLB, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1
MLB, Oakland at San Francisco 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SOCCER
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
SUNDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship 11:30 a.m. CBS
Senior Players Championship 11:30 a.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 2 p.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 4 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 8:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 10 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona Road Course noon NBC
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 practice 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. USA
NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary 11 a.m. CNBC
NHL, Vegas vs. Chicago 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Philadelphia vs. Montreal 5 p.m. NBC
NHL, St. Louis vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, Cleveland at Detroit 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. TBS
MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Dallas vs. Phoenix 10 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Seattle vs. Connecticut noon ABC
NBA, Portland vs. Memphis (if necessary) 1:30 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS1
SOCCER
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atlas 5 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Gold Coast Suns 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
