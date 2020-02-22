SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Manchester United vs. Watford 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Arsenal vs. Everton 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05 9 a.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, St. Louis at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Vegas at Anaheim 7 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Temple at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, North Carolina at Wake Forest 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Penn St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 11 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Alabama at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Northwestern noon Big Ten
NBA, Boston at L.A. Lakers 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Tulane at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arkansas at Florida 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Butler at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Oregon St. at California 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, USC at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stanford at Washington St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Detroit at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Texas at Seattle noon Root
GOLF
PGA Tour, WGC - Mexico Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, WGC - Mexico Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Golf, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round 11:30 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. Fox
FOOTBALL
XFL, New York at St. Louis noon ESPN
XFL, D.C. at Los Angeles 3 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP, Delray/Rio de Janeiro noon Tennis
ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Liverpool FC vs. West Ham United FC 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Louisville at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Duke at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, West Virginia at Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Baylor at West Virginia 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma State at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon at Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying 5 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.