on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Manchester United vs. Watford 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Arsenal vs. Everton 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05 9 a.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, St. Louis at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas at Anaheim 7 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Temple at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, North Carolina at Wake Forest 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Penn St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 11 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Alabama at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Northwestern noon Big Ten

NBA, Boston at L.A. Lakers 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS

Women’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Tulane at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arkansas at Florida 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Butler at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Oregon St. at California 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, USC at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Stanford at Washington St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Detroit at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Texas at Seattle noon Root

GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC - Mexico Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, WGC - Mexico Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Golf, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round 11:30 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. Fox

FOOTBALL

XFL, New York at St. Louis noon ESPN

XFL, D.C. at Los Angeles 3 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP, Delray/Rio de Janeiro noon Tennis

ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Liverpool FC vs. West Ham United FC 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Louisville at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Duke at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, West Virginia at Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Baylor at West Virginia 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma State at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon at Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Arizona Nationals qualifying 5 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

ATP, Dubai/Santiago; WTA, Doha 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.