on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root

College, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

College, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Brom noon NBCSN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 4 p.m. TNT

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT

BOXING

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Nebraska at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root

College, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Texas at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Boys high school, Brunswick (CT) vs. Haverford (PA) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Lawrenceville (NJ) vs. Malvern Prep (PA) 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, Northwestern at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Auburn at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Denver at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2

RODEO

PBR, Nampa Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle 7 p.m. CBSSN

