THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root
College, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
College, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Brom noon NBCSN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 3 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 4 p.m. TNT
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT
BOXING
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCSN
FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, L.A. Open 3:30 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
College, Nebraska at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Seattle at Boston 4 p.m. Root
College, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Texas at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Boys high school, Brunswick (CT) vs. Haverford (PA) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Lawrenceville (NJ) vs. Malvern Prep (PA) 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Auburn at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Denver at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2
RODEO
PBR, Nampa Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle 7 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.