SATURDAY, DEC. 31
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Louisville at Kentucky. 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Connecticut at Xavier. 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s College, Princeton at Harvard. 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Texas Tech at TCU. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, St. John’s at Seton Hall. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Stony Brook at Northeastern. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Michigan at Ohio State. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Florida State at Duke. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Oklahoma State at Kansas. 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Arizona at Arizona State. 11 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, Fresno State at Utah State. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Baylor at Iowa State. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Marquette at Villanova. 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, San Diego State at UNLV. 1 p.m. CBS
Women’s College, Creighton at DePaul. 1 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Utah at Stanford. 1 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, New Mexico at Wyoming. 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Pepperdine at Gonzaga. 2 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Colorado at California. 3 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Oregon State at Oregon. 5 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Arizona at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, Music City Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs Kansas State. 9 a.m. ESPN, SEC
CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU vs Michigan. 1 p.m. ESPN
Fiesta Bowl Alternative Views. 1 p.m. ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU
CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Ohio State vs Georgia. 5 p.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl Alternative Views. 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SEC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Wolves vs Manchester United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Premier League, Newcastle United vs Leeds United. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brighton vs Arsenal. 9:30 a.m. NBC
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, Villanova at Xavier. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Alabama at Tennessee. 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s College, Wisconsin at Purdue. 10 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Nebraska at Indiana. 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Davidson at Fordham. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Florida at Texas A&M. 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s College, Providence at DePaul. 11:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s College, Iowa at Illinois. noon BIG10
Men’s College, Cincinnati at Temple. noon ESPN
Men’s College, Tulsa at SMU. noon ESPNU
Men’s College, USC at Washington State. noon PAC12
Women’s College, UCLA at Oregon State. noon PAC12OR
NBA G League, G League Ignite at Birmingham Squadron. noon NBATV
Women’s College, Air Force at New Mexico. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Missouri at Auburn. 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Maryland at Michigan. 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Memphis at Tulane. 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Belmont at Southern Illinois. 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, USC at Oregon. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Iowa at Penn State. 2:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Ole Miss at Mississippi State. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Butler at Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, UCLA at Washington. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Ohio State at Northwestern. 4:30 p.m. BIG10
FOOTBALL
NFL, Miami at New England. 10 a.m. CBS
High School, Under Armour All-America Practice. 10 a.m. ESPNU
NFL, N.Y. Jets at Seattle. 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Minnesota at Green Bay. 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Pittsburgh at Baltimore. 5:15 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Seattle. 5 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
