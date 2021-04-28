THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Auburn at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) 8:30 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins vs. Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
HOCKEY
NHL, Florida at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Calgary at Edmonton 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU
FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Colorado Spring Showcase 8 a.m. Pac-12
AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. G W S Giants 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby Oaks 9 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
College, Oregon St. at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern vs. TBD 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, teams TBD 5 p.m. Big Ten
PICKLEBALL
U.S. Open Championships, Mixed Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Portland at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBCSNW
SOFTBALL
College, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
SOCCER
USL, San Diego Loyal at Phoenix Rising 7 p.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
