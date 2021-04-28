on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Auburn at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) 8:30 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins vs. Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Calgary at Edmonton 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Colorado Spring Showcase 8 a.m. Pac-12

AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. G W S Giants 9 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby Oaks 9 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

College, Oregon St. at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern vs. TBD 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, teams TBD 5 p.m. Big Ten

PICKLEBALL

U.S. Open Championships, Mixed Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Portland at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBCSNW

SOFTBALL

College, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

SOCCER

USL, San Diego Loyal at Phoenix Rising 7 p.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

