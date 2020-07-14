WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Cagliari 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Serie A, Lecce vs. Fiorentina 12:30 p.m. ESPN
USL, Memphis 901 at Birmingham Legion 5 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
Memorial, Nationwide Challenge 11 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open at Bristol 4 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race at Bristol 5:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
THURSDAY
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, Springfield Lasers at Washington Kastles noon ESPN2
2020 (Re)Open, Berlin Tournament 2 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
SOCCER
MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Torino vs. Genoa 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. FS1
USL, Phoenix Rising at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial 11:30 a.m. Golf
BOXING
Marriaga vs. Yap 5 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Essendon Bombers vs. Western Bulldogs 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.