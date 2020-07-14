on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Cagliari 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Serie A, Lecce vs. Fiorentina 12:30 p.m. ESPN

USL, Memphis 901 at Birmingham Legion 5 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

Memorial, Nationwide Challenge 11 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open at Bristol 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race at Bristol 5:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

THURSDAY

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, Springfield Lasers at Washington Kastles noon ESPN2

2020 (Re)Open, Berlin Tournament 2 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Torino vs. Genoa 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. FS1

USL, Phoenix Rising at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial 11:30 a.m. Golf

BOXING

Marriaga vs. Yap 5 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Essendon Bombers vs. Western Bulldogs 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

