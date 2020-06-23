WEDNESDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Russia, FC Shinnik Yaroslavl vs. FC Ural 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
England, Manchester United vs. Sheffield United 10 a.m. NBCSN
England, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 12:15 p.m. NBCSN
Italy, Atalanta vs. Lazio 12:30 p.m. ESPN
THURSDAY
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis
SOCCER
England, Burnley vs. Watford 10 a.m. NBCSN
England, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 12:15 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. Golf
BOXING
Jason Moloney vs. . Leonardo Baez 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
Australia, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Collingwood Magpies 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
