SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 6 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Genoa vs. SPAL 8 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Bologna 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Leicester City 10:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 9:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1
TENNIS
World Team Tennis, Orlando at Springfield 9 a.m. ESPN2
World Team Tennis, San Diego vs. Orange County 5 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Monster Energy Team Challenge 10:30 a.m. CBS
BASKETBALL
TBT, Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles 1 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Sideline Cancer vs. Overseas Elite 3 p.m. ESPN
MONDAY
TENNIS
World TeamTennis, Las Vegas at Orlando 10 a.m. ESPN2
World TeamTennis, Washington at New York 2 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
USL, OKC Energy vs. FC Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles FC 5 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.