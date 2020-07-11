on the air

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 6 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Genoa vs. SPAL 8 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Parma vs. Bologna 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Leicester City 10:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1

TENNIS

World Team Tennis, Orlando at Springfield 9 a.m. ESPN2

World Team Tennis, San Diego vs. Orange County 5 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Monster Energy Team Challenge 10:30 a.m. CBS

BASKETBALL

TBT, Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles 1 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Sideline Cancer vs. Overseas Elite 3 p.m. ESPN

MONDAY

TENNIS

World TeamTennis, Las Vegas at Orlando 10 a.m. ESPN2

World TeamTennis, Washington at New York 2 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

USL, OKC Energy vs. FC Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles FC 5 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. FS1

