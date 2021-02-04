FRIDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Wasatch (UT) noon ESPNU
High school, Montverde (FL) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Akron at Kent St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Toronto at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Monmouth at Manhattan 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Boston at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
NWHL, Isobel Cup finals 4 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Fulham vs. West Ham United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 7 p.m. FS2
Italian Serie A, Benevento Calcio vs. Sampdoria 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Brom 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Siena at Manhattan 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Toledo at Ball St. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Alabama at Missouri 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Miami 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, La Salle at Fordham 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NBA, Portland at New York 10 a.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Kansas at West Virginia 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Florida at LSU 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, East Carolina at Memphis 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, St. John’s at Providence 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Illinois 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Texas at Oklahoma St. noon ABC
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Washington at Oregon 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Creighton at Marquette 2 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, North Carolina at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UCF at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nebraska at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Massachusetts at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, UCLA at Southern Cal 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon NBC
European Tour, Saudi International 12:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 5 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Utah at Arizona St. noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
