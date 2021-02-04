on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Wasatch (UT) noon ESPNU

High school, Montverde (FL) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Akron at Kent St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Toronto at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Monmouth at Manhattan 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Boston at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

NWHL, Isobel Cup finals 4 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Fulham vs. West Ham United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM 7 p.m. FS2

Italian Serie A, Benevento Calcio vs. Sampdoria 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Brom 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Siena at Manhattan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Toledo at Ball St. 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Alabama at Missouri 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Miami 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, La Salle at Fordham 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NBA, Portland at New York 10 a.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Kansas at West Virginia 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis 11 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Florida at LSU 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, East Carolina at Memphis 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, St. John’s at Providence 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Illinois 11:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Texas at Oklahoma St. noon ABC

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Washington at Oregon 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Creighton at Marquette 2 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, North Carolina at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UCF at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nebraska at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Massachusetts at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Dallas 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, UCLA at Southern Cal 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon NBC

European Tour, Saudi International 12:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Nebraska-Omaha at Denver 5 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Utah at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.