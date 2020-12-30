THURSDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV
College, Armed Forces Bowl, Tulsa vs. Mississippi St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Arizona Bowl, Ball St. vs. San Jose St. 11 a.m. CBS
College, Liberty Bowl, West Virginia vs. Army 1 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Utah St. at Air Force 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Florida at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, BYU at Pepperdine 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, NC State at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Utah at UCLA 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arkansas at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, California at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Colorado at USC 7 p.m. ESPN
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College, Peach Bowl, Georgia vs. Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. Northwestern 10 a.m. ABC
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN
CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Ohio St. vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, California at Arizona St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Central Michigan at Akron 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, USC at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Portland at Golden State 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW
HOCKEY
College, Colorado College at Denver 6 p.m. CBSSN
