SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Premier League, Norwich City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City noon NBCSN

MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United 5 p.m. Fox

MLS, Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. FS1

Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix qualifying 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

ARCA, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Nationals qualifying 1:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Kentucky 3 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open 8:30 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SUNDAY

SOCCER

MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 6 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Genoa vs. SPAL 8 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Parma vs. Bologna 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Leicester City 10:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1

TENNIS

World TeamTennis, Orlando Storm at Springfield Lasers 9 a.m. ESPN2

World TeamTennis, San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers 5 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf

American Century Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Monster Energy Team Challenge 10:30 a.m. CBS

BASKETBALL

TBT, Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare 1 p.m. ESPN

TBT, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPN

