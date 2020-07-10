SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Premier League, Norwich City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City noon NBCSN
MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United 5 p.m. Fox
MLS, Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. FS1
Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix qualifying 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
ARCA, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1
NHRA, Nationals qualifying 1:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Kentucky 3 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open 8:30 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
MLS, D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 6 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Genoa vs. SPAL 8 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Bologna 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Leicester City 10:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix 2 9:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky 11:30 a.m. FS1
TENNIS
World TeamTennis, Orlando Storm at Springfield Lasers 9 a.m. ESPN2
World TeamTennis, San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers 5 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open 10 a.m. Golf
American Century Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Monster Energy Team Challenge 10:30 a.m. CBS
BASKETBALL
TBT, Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare 1 p.m. ESPN
TBT, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPN
