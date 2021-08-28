on the air

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Belgium Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

GT World Challenge: America noon CBSSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Genoa vs. Napoli 9:30 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, North Carolina at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Florida St. at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, San Diego St. at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Juárez 4 p.m. FS2

MLS, FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, consolation game: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) 7 a.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at Atlanta 10 a.m. TBS

Little League World Series, championship game: Hamilton (Ohio) vs. Taylor (Mich.) noon ABC

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 4 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 11 a.m. Golf

SWIMMING

International Swimming League, Naples 9 a.m. CBS

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas 10 a.m. NFL

High school, IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL preseason, Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS

NFL preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco 1 p.m. NFL

American Flag Football League, men’s championship 2 p.m. CBSSN

CFL, Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Warren vs. Piancastelli 10 a.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited, Osterman vs. Hayward 12:30 p.m. FS1

RODEO

PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy 11 a.m. CBS

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN

Wheelchair Tennis; Swimming; Sitting Volleyball; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN

MONDAY

TENNIS

U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Minnesota at Detroit 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Boston at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Piancastelli vs. Hayward 4 p.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited, Warren vs. Osterman 7 p.m. CBSSN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Basketball; Cycling; Sitting Volleyball 6 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Cycling; Track and Field midnight NBCSN

