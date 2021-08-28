SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Belgium Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
GT World Challenge: America noon CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Genoa vs. Napoli 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, North Carolina at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Florida St. at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, San Diego St. at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Juárez 4 p.m. FS2
MLS, FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, consolation game: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) 7 a.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at Atlanta 10 a.m. TBS
Little League World Series, championship game: Hamilton (Ohio) vs. Taylor (Mich.) noon ABC
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 11 a.m. Golf
SWIMMING
International Swimming League, Naples 9 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas 10 a.m. NFL
High school, IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS
NFL preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco 1 p.m. NFL
American Flag Football League, men’s championship 2 p.m. CBSSN
CFL, Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Warren vs. Piancastelli 10 a.m. FS1
Athletes Unlimited, Osterman vs. Hayward 12:30 p.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy 11 a.m. CBS
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN
Wheelchair Tennis; Swimming; Sitting Volleyball; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN
MONDAY
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Minnesota at Detroit 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Boston at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Piancastelli vs. Hayward 4 p.m. FS1
Athletes Unlimited, Warren vs. Osterman 7 p.m. CBSSN
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Wheelchair Basketball; Cycling; Sitting Volleyball 6 p.m. NBCSN
Swimming; Cycling; Track and Field midnight NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
