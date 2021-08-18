on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Manchester (Conn.) 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Texas 11 a.m. Root

Little League World Series, Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) noon ESPN

Little League World Series, Hastings (Neb.) vs. Toms River (N.J.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series, Hooksett (N.H.) vs. Torrance (Calif.) 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 3 p.m. Golf

Women’s British Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

SOCCER

Women’s college, Colorado St. at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12

CONCACAF League, Once Deportivo vs. Comunicaciones 7 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, New England at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NFL

CFL, Edmonton at BC 7 p.m. ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League, playoffs 6 p.m. ESPN

FRIDAY Highlights

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, Oaks (Pa.) vs. Lake Oswego (Ore.) 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Kansas City at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Little League World Series, Taylor (Mich.) vs. Palm City (Fla.) noon ESPN

Little League World Series, Lafayette (La.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series, Sammamish (Wash.) vs. Abilene (Texas) 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 3 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Madison (Ill.) 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Indiana at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Kansas City at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason, Cincinnati at Washington 5 p.m. NFL

SOCCER

MLS, San Jose at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

