on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, European Masters 8 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf

Curtis Cup 11:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open qualifying 8 a.m. ESPNews

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

Little League World Series: teams TBD noon ESPN

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Toronto (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB

Little League World Series: teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League 11 a.m. NBCSN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Track and Field; Wheelchair Rugby; Cycling; Goalball; Wheelchair Tennis 6 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo midnight NBCSN

SOCCER

Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12

FRIDAY

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf

Curtis Cup 1:45 a.m. (Sat) Golf

SOCCER

MLS, Cincinnati at Columbus 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Inter Miami at Orlando City 5:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

High school, Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

CFL, Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPNews

NFL preseason, Minnesota at Kansas City 5 p.m. NFL

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at New York 5 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby 9 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.