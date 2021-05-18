on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Colorado at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Detroit at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Coppa Italia, Atalanta vs. Juventus 11:50 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Burnley vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

NCAA National Championships, women’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Boston 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Nashville at Carolina 5 p.m. CNBC

NHL, Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, St. Louis at Colorado 7:30 p.m. CNBC

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Indiana at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Play-In, San Antonio at Memphis 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Play-In, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7 p.m. FS2

THURSDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Oakland 2 p.m. MLB

College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

TENNIS

NCAA National Championships, men’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. USA

NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Montreal at Toronto 6 p.m. USA

NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Rutgers Scarlet-White Game 4 p.m. Big Ten

The Spring League, Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1

The Spring League, Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Play-In, teams TBD 5 p.m. TNT

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7:30 p.m. FS2

