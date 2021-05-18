WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Colorado at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Detroit at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Coppa Italia, Atalanta vs. Juventus 11:50 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Burnley vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
NCAA National Championships, women’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Boston 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Nashville at Carolina 5 p.m. CNBC
NHL, Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, St. Louis at Colorado 7:30 p.m. CNBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Indiana at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Play-In, San Antonio at Memphis 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Play-In, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7 p.m. FS2
THURSDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Championship 10 a.m. ESPN
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Oakland 2 p.m. MLB
College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
TENNIS
NCAA National Championships, men’s team quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. USA
NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Montreal at Toronto 6 p.m. USA
NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Rutgers Scarlet-White Game 4 p.m. Big Ten
The Spring League, Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1
The Spring League, Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Play-In, teams TBD 5 p.m. TNT
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Rottnest Search 7:30 p.m. FS2
