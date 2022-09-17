Sports on television
SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 6:15 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Atalanta 9 a.m. CBSSN
MLS, Portland at Columbus 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, LSU at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pennsylvania at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
USL Championship, Orange Cty. at Sacramento 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCLA at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
Canadian Premier League, Forge at Pacific 5 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa 7 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, New England at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Cincinnati at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:15 p.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, San Diego at Arizona 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League Championship, Chaos vs. Waterdogs noon ABC
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Freedom Fest noon CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut 1 p.m. ESPN
MONDAY
MLB, Minnesota at Cleveland 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
NFL, Tennessee at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Minnesota at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. ABC
