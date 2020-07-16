on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 11:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

USL, North Carolina at Tampa Bay Rowdies 3 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Constellation Energy League, Team Texas vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Iowa Speedway race 1 6 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, GWS vs. Brisbane 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas noon NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sebring 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Texas 5 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, Iowa Series 300 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Burnley 9:30 a.m. 5, 8

Serie A, Cagliari vs. Sassuolo 10 a.m. ESPN

MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

World Team Tennis, Orlando vs. Orange County 9 a.m. ESPN2

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament noon CBS

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. 5, 8

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Port Adelaide 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. West Coast 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

