FRIDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 11:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
USL, North Carolina at Tampa Bay Rowdies 3 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Constellation Energy League, Team Texas vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Iowa Speedway race 1 6 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, GWS vs. Brisbane 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. North Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas noon NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sebring 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Texas 5 p.m. FS1
IndyCar, Iowa Series 300 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Burnley 9:30 a.m. 5, 8
Serie A, Cagliari vs. Sassuolo 10 a.m. ESPN
MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
World Team Tennis, Orlando vs. Orange County 9 a.m. ESPN2
UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament noon CBS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. 5, 8
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2
Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Port Adelaide 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. West Coast 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
