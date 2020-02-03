on the air

Sports on television

TUESDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup, USTA 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

SOCCER

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Canada vs. Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Duke at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Auburn at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Missouri at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Xavier at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Boise St. at Wyoming 7 p.m. Root

NBA, San Antonio at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Air Force at Nevada 8 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Chicago at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS

USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Villanova at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Iowa at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia at Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Virginia 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wake Forest at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, LSU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, Miami at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf

